/How many shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

During the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner, gunman Cole Thomas Allen fired between five and eight shots at a security checkpoint before being apprehended by law enforcement.
Guests at the White House Correspondents' Dinner were sent into a panic when loud gunfire interrupted the event. Attendees quickly took cover under tables as security personnel swarmed the venue.
The gunman charged an outer Secret Service checkpoint located in the hotel's lobby. He was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives when he initiated the violent breach.
While the exact ballistic count remains part of an ongoing federal investigation, multiple media reports citing cabinet members and attendees indicate that five to eight shots were fired during the chaos.
Because of the enclosed space and panic, some eyewitnesses near the lobby reported a higher count. One guest estimated hearing at least 10 shots as the suspect fired before being stopped.
During the brief exchange of gunfire, a US Secret Service officer was shot at close range. The officer survived without serious injury because the round was safely absorbed by a bullet-resistant vest.
Upon hearing the shots, tactical teams immediately surrounded President Donald Trump on stage. He, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were safely evacuated to a secure holding area.
Law enforcement exchanged fire with the attacker but did not strike him. Security officers physically tackled Allen to the ground and handcuffed him long before he could access the main ballroom.