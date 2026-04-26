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How many shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 26, 2026, 15:04 IST | Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 15:04 IST

During the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner, gunman Cole Thomas Allen fired between five and eight shots at a security checkpoint before being apprehended by law enforcement.

Panic at the Washington Hilton
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(Photograph: AFP)

Panic at the Washington Hilton

Guests at the White House Correspondents' Dinner were sent into a panic when loud gunfire interrupted the event. Attendees quickly took cover under tables as security personnel swarmed the venue.

A sudden checkpoint attack
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(Photograph: X)

A sudden checkpoint attack

The gunman charged an outer Secret Service checkpoint located in the hotel's lobby. He was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives when he initiated the violent breach.

Five to eight shots fired
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Five to eight shots fired

While the exact ballistic count remains part of an ongoing federal investigation, multiple media reports citing cabinet members and attendees indicate that five to eight shots were fired during the chaos.

Eyewitness variations
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(Photograph: AFP)

Eyewitness variations

Because of the enclosed space and panic, some eyewitnesses near the lobby reported a higher count. One guest estimated hearing at least 10 shots as the suspect fired before being stopped.

Secret Service officer struck
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Secret Service officer struck

During the brief exchange of gunfire, a US Secret Service officer was shot at close range. The officer survived without serious injury because the round was safely absorbed by a bullet-resistant vest.

Swift presidential evacuation
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(Photograph: AFP)

Swift presidential evacuation

Upon hearing the shots, tactical teams immediately surrounded President Donald Trump on stage. He, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were safely evacuated to a secure holding area.

Suspect tackled and apprehended
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(Photograph: AFP)

Suspect tackled and apprehended

Law enforcement exchanged fire with the attacker but did not strike him. Security officers physically tackled Allen to the ground and handcuffed him long before he could access the main ballroom.

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