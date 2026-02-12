/How many nuclear bombs can be made from Iran's enriched uranium? IAEA reveals

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi revealed that around 400 kg of uranium enriched to over 60 per cent purity remains at damaged sites like Natanz and Fordow, amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.
Amid the tensions between the US and Iran over the nuclear talks, the United Nations nuclear watchdog has revealed that up to a dozen nuclear devices could be made from Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium that remains buried under bombed underground sites.
UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said Iran has blocked International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors from entering key enrichment facilities at Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan. The sites were struck last year during the 12-day war between Iran, Israe and the US.
Tehran says 400 kg of uranium enriched to just above 60 per cent purity, close to weapons grade, remains under the rubble. Western powers have voiced concern about the material’s fate. “The material is there, and this material is enough to manufacture a few, maybe a dozen devices,” Grossi said, adding the IAEA has a “firm impression” the uranium remains at the underground sites.
US President Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (Feb 11), where the leaders discussed multiple topics, including the nuclear deal with Iran. The American president, via a social media post, warned Tehran that there would be consequences if no deal was signed.
"I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that it will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be," Trump wrote on Truth Social.