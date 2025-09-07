/How many missiles can a Su-57 carry at once?

The Su-57 stealth jet can carry up to 6 missiles inside its bays and can mount more on external hardpoints when stealth is not essential. For a full overview of its weapon flexibility and combat reach, read more below.
The Russian Su-57 stealth fighter carries up to 6 air-to-air missiles internally for air combat missionsfour in the two large bays, two in side bays. It can take more weapons on six external hardpoints if stealth is not needed.
The Su-57’s main bays can fit up to four medium or long-range missiles such as the R-77M or the larger R-37M. Each side bay is made to hold a short-range missile like the R-74M2, helping maintain stealth while being ready for close-in dogfights.
Keeping most missiles inside the fuselage helps the Su-57 stay less visible on enemy radar. The fast-opening bay doors mean quick missile firing without sacrificing stealth. Extra missiles on wing hardpoints are added only when radar exposure is not a concern.
The Su-57 can launch R-77M radar-guided missiles for long range, R-74M2 heat-seekers for short distances, and heavy strike weapons like KAB-250 bombs, Kh-38 and even hypersonic missiles such as Zircon and Kh-102 for ground or sea targets.
The F-22 carries up to 8 air-to-air missiles inside and can add more on wings, but usually flies with 6 for best stealth. The F-35 usually carries 4 missiles internally, but the latest modifications allow 6; it too can load up to 14 for 'beast mode' with external pylons when stealth is not a priority.
The Su-57 stands out for its flexibility, air-to-air, anti-ship, and ground strike capability in one airframe. Its large bays mean it can swiftly switch between air superiority and deep strike roles, keeping it competitive with Western fighters.
In a stealth mission, the Su-57 carries 6 missiles inside. With external pylons attached, it can carry up to 10,000 kg of mixed weapons. Strike range with hypersonic or nuclear-capable missiles stretches to thousands of kilometres.