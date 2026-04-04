/How many missiles can a F‑15E fighter jet carry?

The F-15E Strike Eagle carries a devastating 10,400-kg payload, including up to eight air-to-air missiles, cruise missiles, and 15 JDAMs.
The F-15E Strike Eagle is effectively a heavy bomber trapped in a fighter jet's body. It boasts a staggering payload capacity of 10,400 kilogrammes, allowing it to carry more external ordnance than almost any other fighter in the United States Air Force.
For aerial dogfights, the Strike Eagle is heavily armed. It typically carries up to eight air-to-air missiles, mixing the short-range AIM-9X Sidewinder with the beyond-visual-range AIM-120 AMRAAM to ensure maximum lethality against enemy interceptors.
The aircraft is purpose-built for deep interdiction strikes far behind enemy lines. It can carry multiple AGM-158 JASSM cruise missiles, allowing pilots to destroy fortified targets from hundreds of kilometres away while actively avoiding deadly surface-to-air radars.
Beyond its missile loadout, the $31 million jet is a highly efficient precision bombing platform. It can be loaded with up to 15 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) or a heavy mix of Paveway laser-guided bombs, devastating entire enemy compounds in a single run.
When the external missiles run dry, the F-15E still possesses lethal close-quarter firepower. It is equipped with an internal M61A1 20-millimetre six-barrel Gatling gun, capable of firing 6,000 rounds per minute to physically shred both aerial and ground targets.
Carrying this massive arsenal usually drains jet fuel rapidly, severely limiting an aircraft's combat range. To solve this, the F-15E utilises Conformal Fuel Tanks (CFTs) attached flush to the fuselage, adding 750 gallons of fuel without sacrificing any vital weapons pylons.
This unparalleled firepower makes the F-15E a high-value target for enemy air defences. Recent reports of a Strike Eagle being shot down over Iran highlight the extreme vulnerability of heavily loaded, non-stealth fighters against modern Russian-supplied radar networks.