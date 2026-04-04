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How many missiles can a F‑15E fighter jet carry?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 04, 2026, 24:21 IST | Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 24:21 IST

The F-15E Strike Eagle carries a devastating 10,400-kg payload, including up to eight air-to-air missiles, cruise missiles, and 15 JDAMs. 

A 10,400-Kilogramme Arsenal
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A 10,400-Kilogramme Arsenal

The F-15E Strike Eagle is effectively a heavy bomber trapped in a fighter jet's body. It boasts a staggering payload capacity of 10,400 kilogrammes, allowing it to carry more external ordnance than almost any other fighter in the United States Air Force.

Air-to-Air Missile Capacity
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Air-to-Air Missile Capacity

For aerial dogfights, the Strike Eagle is heavily armed. It typically carries up to eight air-to-air missiles, mixing the short-range AIM-9X Sidewinder with the beyond-visual-range AIM-120 AMRAAM to ensure maximum lethality against enemy interceptors.

Deep Strike Cruise Missiles
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Deep Strike Cruise Missiles

The aircraft is purpose-built for deep interdiction strikes far behind enemy lines. It can carry multiple AGM-158 JASSM cruise missiles, allowing pilots to destroy fortified targets from hundreds of kilometres away while actively avoiding deadly surface-to-air radars.

Precision Bombing Racks
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Precision Bombing Racks

Beyond its missile loadout, the $31 million jet is a highly efficient precision bombing platform. It can be loaded with up to 15 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) or a heavy mix of Paveway laser-guided bombs, devastating entire enemy compounds in a single run.

The 20mm Gatling Gun
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The 20mm Gatling Gun

When the external missiles run dry, the F-15E still possesses lethal close-quarter firepower. It is equipped with an internal M61A1 20-millimetre six-barrel Gatling gun, capable of firing 6,000 rounds per minute to physically shred both aerial and ground targets.

Conformal Fuel Tanks
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Conformal Fuel Tanks

Carrying this massive arsenal usually drains jet fuel rapidly, severely limiting an aircraft's combat range. To solve this, the F-15E utilises Conformal Fuel Tanks (CFTs) attached flush to the fuselage, adding 750 gallons of fuel without sacrificing any vital weapons pylons.

The Iranian Shootdown
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The Iranian Shootdown

This unparalleled firepower makes the F-15E a high-value target for enemy air defences. Recent reports of a Strike Eagle being shot down over Iran highlight the extreme vulnerability of heavily loaded, non-stealth fighters against modern Russian-supplied radar networks.

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