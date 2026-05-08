/How many J-20 fighter jets are currently operational in China’s air force

China’s J-20 stealth fighter numbers are rising fast. Experts estimate 200 to 250 jets are now operational, making the PLAAF a formidable modern air power in Asia.
China’s J-20 stealth fighter is now at the heart of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) strategy. Designed for air dominance, its numbers are growing—fast.
Open-source defence reports suggest China has inducted around 200 to 250 J-20 fighters. The actual total remains unclear due to strict Chinese secrecy.
Recent satellite imagery and leaks indicate J-20 production now exceeds 35 jets per year. Factories are working at full tilt to meet high military demand.
J-20s are now fielded by at least six PLAAF combat brigades. Deployments span key bases in eastern, southern, and western China for maximum reach.
While 200 to 250 J-20s exist, only about 80 per cent are believed fully operational. The rest are in training, maintenance, or upgrades.
China rarely discloses exact fleet sizes, increasing Western uncertainty about its true air power. Estimates remain best guesses using open-source analysis.
With over 200 J-20s, China’s air force rivals the US and allies in stealth jet numbers. This sharpens competition and complicates regional security planning.