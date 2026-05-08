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How many J-20 fighter jets are currently operational in China’s air force

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 08, 2026, 18:58 IST | Updated: May 08, 2026, 18:58 IST

China’s J-20 stealth fighter numbers are rising fast. Experts estimate 200 to 250 jets are now operational, making the PLAAF a formidable modern air power in Asia.

China Bets Big On Stealth: The J-20’s Rise
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China Bets Big On Stealth: The J-20’s Rise

China’s J-20 stealth fighter is now at the heart of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) strategy. Designed for air dominance, its numbers are growing—fast.

How Many J-20s? Estimates Diverge
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(Photograph: PLA Daily)

How Many J-20s? Estimates Diverge

Open-source defence reports suggest China has inducted around 200 to 250 J-20 fighters. The actual total remains unclear due to strict Chinese secrecy.

Production Rates Accelerate Rapidly
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(Photograph: Janes)

Production Rates Accelerate Rapidly

Recent satellite imagery and leaks indicate J-20 production now exceeds 35 jets per year. Factories are working at full tilt to meet high military demand.

Brigade-Level Induction Across China
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(Photograph: South China Morning Post)

Brigade-Level Induction Across China

J-20s are now fielded by at least six PLAAF combat brigades. Deployments span key bases in eastern, southern, and western China for maximum reach.

Operational Readiness: Not All Jets Fly
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(Photograph: Global Times)

Operational Readiness: Not All Jets Fly

While 200 to 250 J-20s exist, only about 80 per cent are believed fully operational. The rest are in training, maintenance, or upgrades.

Secrecy Adds to the J-20 Mystery
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(Photograph: The Drive)

Secrecy Adds to the J-20 Mystery

China rarely discloses exact fleet sizes, increasing Western uncertainty about its true air power. Estimates remain best guesses using open-source analysis.

Strategic Impact: Shifting Asia’s Balance
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Strategic Impact: Shifting Asia’s Balance

With over 200 J-20s, China’s air force rivals the US and allies in stealth jet numbers. This sharpens competition and complicates regional security planning.

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How many J-20 fighter jets are currently operational in China’s air force
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How many J-20 fighter jets are currently operational in China’s air force