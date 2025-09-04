/How many hours a Su-57 fighter jet can fly without refuelling?

LOGIN
Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 19:57 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 19:57 IST

The Su-57 can fly roughly 3-4 hours without refuelling in ferry mode, but combat missions often last less than 2 hours due to higher consumption. Its fuel capacity, efficiency, and aerial refuelling combine to offer flexible operational ranges. Read more below.

Flight time and range basics
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Su-57 fighter jet’s flight time without refuelling depends on many factors: speed, altitude, payload, and mission type. Its ferry range, flying without weapons or combat stress, is roughly 3,500 km, which is around 3 to 4 hours at cruise speed. However, in combat, fuel consumption is higher, meaning endurance is shorter.

Internal fuel capacity
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Su-57 carries approximately 8,000 kg of fuel internally, which equals around 10,000 litres. This large fuel storage allows the jet to fly for several hours, but actual flight time varies widely with how fast it’s flying and what it’s carrying.

Fuel consumption rates
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

During cruise flight, the Su-57 burns roughly 2,500 to 3,000 kg of fuel per hour. In combat conditions, when afterburners are used for bursts of speed and tight manoeuvring, this fuel consumption rises sharply to over 6,000 kg per hour, greatly reducing time in the air.

Speed and altitude effects
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Flying slower and higher generally improves fuel efficiency, leading to longer range and endurance. The Su-57’s design allows supersonic speeds at cruise with lower fuel burn, thanks to supersonic cruise capability without afterburner (supercruise).

Payload and external tanks
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The weight of weapons and external fuel tanks adds to aircraft weight and drag, increasing fuel consumption and lowering flight time. The Su-57 typically carries weapons internally to preserve range, but external tanks can be added for extra fuel on longer missions.

Mission variations
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

On a non-combat ferry flight, the Su-57 can cover up to 3,500 km unrefuelled, taking around 3-4 hours. Combat missions, involving high manoeuvring and weapons use, reduce flight time to about 1-2 hours before a refuel is needed.

Refuelling capability
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Su-57 is equipped with an aerial refuelling probe, allowing it to fuel mid-air and extend mission duration as needed. This capability is vital for longer operations or when high fuel burning limits on-station time.

