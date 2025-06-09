(Photograph: AFP )

Jacob Oram

A tall and lanky Kiwi all-rounder, Jacob Oram, won his first IPL title with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2010 before he won it with the Mumba Indians (MI) in 2013 - he is one of the 10 players to win an IPL title with both CSK and MI and the first one among those 10 to do so.