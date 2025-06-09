Published: Jun 09, 2025, 22:25 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 22:59 IST
A total of 22 foreign players have won IPL titles with multiple teams with Josh Hazlewood has done it with three teams - he's the only foreign player to achieve this feat.
1 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Morne Morkel
Morne Morkel was part of Rajasthan Royals in 2008 when they won the inaugural IPL title and he won his second IPL title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014.
2 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Scott Styris
New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has also won two IPL title with different teams - with Deccan Chargers (DCH) in 2009 and with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2011. He's one of the two foreign players from now-defunct DCH to win another IPL title.
3 / 22
(Photograph:AFP)
Jacob Oram
A tall and lanky Kiwi all-rounder, Jacob Oram, won his first IPL title with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2010 before he won it with the Mumba Indians (MI) in 2013 - he is one of the 10 players to win an IPL title with both CSK and MI and the first one among those 10 to do so.
4 / 22
(Photograph:AFP)
Dwayne Smith
West Indies batting all-rounder, Dwayne Smith, won the first IPL title with now-defunct Deccan Chargers (DCH) in 2009. The franchise was repurposed as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) later on. His second title came with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2013.
5 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Ben Hilfenhaus
Aussie pacer Ben Hilfenhaus won his first IPL title with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2011 before winning his second one with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2015 - he is first Australian player to win an IPL title with both CSK and MI.
6 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Tim Southee
Kiwi pacer Tim Southee has won IPL titles - with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2011 and with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2017. He is the second New Zealand player to achieve the double of CSK-MI IPL title after Jacob Oram.
7 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Josh Hazlewood
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood as never lost an IPL title - he won with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2015, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2025 - he is the first and only foreign player to win three IPL title with three different teams.
8 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Jason Behrendorff
Australian Jason Behrendorff has won two IPL titles - with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019 and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021. Despite winning two IPL title, his international career hasn't been much successful.
9 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Eoin Morgan
Former England captain Eoin Morgan has won two different IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016. He is the first England player to achieve this feat in the IPL.
10 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
James Pattinson
Aussie pace bowler James Pattinson has won two IPL titles with two different teams eight years apart - he won win with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 and with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2020.
11 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Chris Lynn
Destructive Aussie batter Chris Lynn won two IPL titles with two different teams - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 and Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2020 - just as his Australian counterpart James Pattinson.
12 / 22
(Photograph:AFP)
Marchant de Lange
South African all-rounder is a surprise entry on the list of foreign players to win IPL titles with multiple teams - he has won his IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 before doing the same with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2015.
13 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Ben Cutting
Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting has won two IPL titles with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016 and Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019.
14 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Trent Boult
Kiwi Trent Boult, one of the most successful pacers in IPL, has won two titles - with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016 and with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2020.
15 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Shane Watson
Shane Watson is one of the very first Australians to win an IPL title - with Rajasthan Royals in 2008 season and 10 years later he did it again with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018.
16 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Alzarri Joseph
West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph has won his two IPL titles with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019 and Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022.
17 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Sherfane Rutherford
Sherfane Rutherford has won his two IPL titles with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2020 before repeating the same with Kolkata Knights Riders (KKR) in 2024.
18 / 22
(Photograph:ILT20)
Dominic Drakes
Dominic Drakes hasn't even made his IPL debut yet and he already has two IPL titles - with CSK in 2021 and with Gujarat Titans in 2022. Isn't he the luckiest player of IPL history?
19 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the only Afghanistan player to win two IPL title with two different teams - in 2022 with Gujarat Titans and with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024.
20 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Jason Roy
Jason Roy is another England player, apart from Eoin Morgan, to win two IPL titles with two different teams - in 2022 with Gujarat Titans and with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024.
21 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Phil Salt
Phil Salt has won his two IPL titles in successive years and that too with different teams - in 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and then with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2025.
22 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)
Lungi Ngidi
South African pacer Lungi Ngidi recently won his third IPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2025 and before that he had won with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018 and 2021 as well.