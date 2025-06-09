LOGIN
22 foreign players have won IPL title with multiple teams. India bowling coach Morne Morkel is one of them

Prashant Talreja
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 22:25 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 22:59 IST

A total of 22 foreign players have won IPL titles with multiple teams with Josh Hazlewood has done it with three teams - he's the only foreign player to achieve this feat.

Morne Morkel
1 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Morne Morkel

Morne Morkel was part of Rajasthan Royals in 2008 when they won the inaugural IPL title and he won his second IPL title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014.
Scott Styris
2 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Scott Styris

New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has also won two IPL title with different teams - with Deccan Chargers (DCH) in 2009 and with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2011. He's one of the two foreign players from now-defunct DCH to win another IPL title.
Jacob Oram
3 / 22
(Photograph:AFP)

Jacob Oram

A tall and lanky Kiwi all-rounder, Jacob Oram, won his first IPL title with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2010 before he won it with the Mumba Indians (MI) in 2013 - he is one of the 10 players to win an IPL title with both CSK and MI and the first one among those 10 to do so.
Dwayne Smith
4 / 22
(Photograph:AFP)

Dwayne Smith

West Indies batting all-rounder, Dwayne Smith, won the first IPL title with now-defunct Deccan Chargers (DCH) in 2009. The franchise was repurposed as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) later on. His second title came with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2013.
Ben Hilfenhaus
5 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Ben Hilfenhaus

Aussie pacer Ben Hilfenhaus won his first IPL title with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2011 before winning his second one with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2015 - he is first Australian player to win an IPL title with both CSK and MI.
Tim Southee
6 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Tim Southee

Kiwi pacer Tim Southee has won IPL titles - with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2011 and with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2017. He is the second New Zealand player to achieve the double of CSK-MI IPL title after Jacob Oram.
Josh Hazlewood
7 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Josh Hazlewood

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood as never lost an IPL title - he won with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2015, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2025 - he is the first and only foreign player to win three IPL title with three different teams.
Jason Behrendorff
8 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Jason Behrendorff

Australian Jason Behrendorff has won two IPL titles - with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019 and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021. Despite winning two IPL title, his international career hasn't been much successful.
Eoin Morgan
9 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Eoin Morgan

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has won two different IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016. He is the first England player to achieve this feat in the IPL.
James Pattinson
10 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

James Pattinson

Aussie pace bowler James Pattinson has won two IPL titles with two different teams eight years apart - he won win with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 and with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2020.
Chris Lynn
11 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Chris Lynn

Destructive Aussie batter Chris Lynn won two IPL titles with two different teams - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 and Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2020 - just as his Australian counterpart James Pattinson.
Marchant de Lange
12 / 22
(Photograph:AFP)

Marchant de Lange

South African all-rounder is a surprise entry on the list of foreign players to win IPL titles with multiple teams - he has won his IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 before doing the same with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2015.
Ben Cutting
13 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Ben Cutting

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting has won two IPL titles with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016 and Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019.
Trent Boult
14 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Trent Boult

Kiwi Trent Boult, one of the most successful pacers in IPL, has won two titles - with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016 and with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2020.
Shane Watson
15 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Shane Watson

Shane Watson is one of the very first Australians to win an IPL title - with Rajasthan Royals in 2008 season and 10 years later he did it again with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018.
Alzarri Joseph
16 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Alzarri Joseph

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph has won his two IPL titles with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019 and Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022.
Sherfane Rutherford
17 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Sherfane Rutherford

Sherfane Rutherford has won his two IPL titles with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2020 before repeating the same with Kolkata Knights Riders (KKR) in 2024.
Dominic Drakes
18 / 22
(Photograph:ILT20)

Dominic Drakes

Dominic Drakes hasn't even made his IPL debut yet and he already has two IPL titles - with CSK in 2021 and with Gujarat Titans in 2022. Isn't he the luckiest player of IPL history?
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
19 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the only Afghanistan player to win two IPL title with two different teams - in 2022 with Gujarat Titans and with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024.
Jason Roy
20 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Jason Roy

Jason Roy is another England player, apart from Eoin Morgan, to win two IPL titles with two different teams - in 2022 with Gujarat Titans and with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024.
Phil Salt
21 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Phil Salt

Phil Salt has won his two IPL titles in successive years and that too with different teams - in 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and then with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2025.
Lungi Ngidi
22 / 22
(Photograph:BCCI)

Lungi Ngidi

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi recently won his third IPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2025 and before that he had won with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018 and 2021 as well.

