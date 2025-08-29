/How many F-16 fighter jets does Poland operate and where are they based?

A Polish F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for the Radom Airshow in Poland, killing the pilot. Here’s how many F-16 fighter jets Poland operates, their bases, and how the fleet boosts the country’s military readiness. Read more below.
As per reports Poland operates 48 F-16 fighter jets. These are the Block 52+ version, with both single-seat (C) and double-seat (D).
The F-16s are split between two primary air bases: Poznań-Krzesiny (31st Tactical Air Base) and Łask (32nd Air Base). Each base hosts tactical squadrons that operate and maintain these jets.
All 48 Polish F-16s are being upgraded to the F-16V standard, boosting radar, electronic warfare, and communication abilities for modern threats.
Polish F-16s fighter jets regularly take part in NATO missions, including Baltic Air Policing and front-line deployments on NATO’s eastern flank. Their multi-role capacity makes them vital to regional security.
These jets strengthen Poland’s standing within NATO and improve cooperation with allied air forces like the US, helping to deter threats and respond quickly to emergencies.