How many F-16 fighter jets does Poland operate and where are they based?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 29, 2025, 05:09 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 05:09 IST

A Polish F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for the Radom Airshow in Poland, killing the pilot. Here’s how many F-16 fighter jets Poland operates, their bases, and how the fleet boosts the country’s military readiness. Read more below.

(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

A Polish Air Force F-16 crashed during practice for the Radom Airshow in Poland.

(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

As per reports Poland operates 48 F-16 fighter jets. These are the Block 52+ version, with both single-seat (C) and double-seat (D).

(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

The F-16s are split between two primary air bases: Poznań-Krzesiny (31st Tactical Air Base) and Łask (32nd Air Base). Each base hosts tactical squadrons that operate and maintain these jets.

(Photograph: X)

All 48 Polish F-16s are being upgraded to the F-16V standard, boosting radar, electronic warfare, and communication abilities for modern threats.

(Photograph: X)

Polish F-16s fighter jets regularly take part in NATO missions, including Baltic Air Policing and front-line deployments on NATO’s eastern flank. Their multi-role capacity makes them vital to regional security.

(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

These jets strengthen Poland’s standing within NATO and improve cooperation with allied air forces like the US, helping to deter threats and respond quickly to emergencies.

