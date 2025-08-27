/How many crew members fly the B-2 bomber?

Mainly, the B-2 bomber is flown by two main crew members who operate it from inside. And the rest team supports it from outside and the ground. Their teamwork is key to every mission. Know more below.
The B-2 stealth bomber is flown by just two crew members, a pilot and a mission commander. The B-2’s advanced design allows two people to operate all flying and mission systems.
The pilot sits on the left seat of the cockpit, while the mission commander sits on the right. Both can fly the aircraft, but the mission commander takes final decisions during the mission, as per the report claims.
B-2 missions can last over 44 hours and are capable of covering thousands of kilometres.
The B-2 is equipped with advanced automation that reduces the workload for the crew. Computer systems handle much of the flying, navigation, and checking sensors, allowing the two pilots to focus on mission tasks.
Both crew members are highly trained and must learn to manage complex equipment and decision-making. The pilots go through special courses to prepare for the demands of global stealth missions.
B-2 pilots can spend almost a whole day inside the cockpit during special missions. Automation and teamwork between the pilot and commander can keep the bomber flying safely and efficiently.