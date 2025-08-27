LOGIN
How many crew members fly the B-2 bomber?

Published: Aug 27, 2025, 17:20 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 17:20 IST

Mainly, the B-2 bomber is flown by two main crew members who operate it from inside. And the rest team supports it from outside and the ground. Their teamwork is key to every mission. Know more below.

How many people fly the B-2 bomber?
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

How many people fly the B-2 bomber?

The B-2 stealth bomber is flown by just two crew members, a pilot and a mission commander. The B-2’s advanced design allows two people to operate all flying and mission systems.

Who sits where in the cockpit?
2 / 6
(Photograph: Creative Commons)

Who sits where in the cockpit?

The pilot sits on the left seat of the cockpit, while the mission commander sits on the right. Both can fly the aircraft, but the mission commander takes final decisions during the mission, as per the report claims.

How do two pilots fly for hours?
3 / 6
(Photograph: US Air Force)

How do two pilots fly for hours?

B-2 missions can last over 44 hours and are capable of covering thousands of kilometres.

What does automation do for the crew?
4 / 6
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

What does automation do for the crew?

The B-2 is equipped with advanced automation that reduces the workload for the crew. Computer systems handle much of the flying, navigation, and checking sensors, allowing the two pilots to focus on mission tasks.

Crew training and skill
5 / 6
(Photograph: US Air Force)

Crew training and skill

Both crew members are highly trained and must learn to manage complex equipment and decision-making. The pilots go through special courses to prepare for the demands of global stealth missions.

Automation and teamwork
6 / 6
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

Automation and teamwork

B-2 pilots can spend almost a whole day inside the cockpit during special missions. Automation and teamwork between the pilot and commander can keep the bomber flying safely and efficiently.

