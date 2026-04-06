/How many Black Hawk helicopters does the US really have?

The US Army is actively trimming its massive Black Hawk fleet from 2,135 to 1,978 aircraft. By retiring 157 older models, the military is selling surplus helicopters to fund the advanced Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft arriving in the 2030s.
At its peak during counterinsurgency operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, the US Army operated an astonishing 2,135 UH-60 Black Hawks. This massive rotary-wing fleet ensured unparalleled troop mobility and medical evacuation capabilities across multiple active combat theatres.
In a major strategic shift, the US Army recently announced plans to trim the active-duty Black Hawk fleet by roughly 7.5 per cent. This calculated reduction permanently removes approximately 157 older Alpha and Lima variants from active frontline circulation.
Following these deliberate cuts, the US Army's total Black Hawk inventory will officially drop to exactly 1,978 aircraft. Military commanders argue this slightly smaller, highly optimised fleet perfectly aligns with current force structures and peacetime readiness requirements.
Retiring these 157 older helicopters is not just about reducing surplus inventory; it is a vital financial manoeuvre. The cuts are explicitly designed to free up critical budget space for the highly anticipated Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme.
The FLRAA initiative represents the absolute next generation of military aviation, designed to eventually replace the Black Hawk in the early 2030s. These advanced tiltrotor aircraft will offer vastly superior speed and combat range compared to the conventional UH-60 platform.
The US military will not simply scrap the retired helicopters in a scrapyard. Instead, the Army plans to sell these older Black Hawks through Foreign Military Sales or exchange programmes, expecting to fetch approximately $2 million per airframe.
While the Army commands roughly 2,000 units, the wider US military operates hundreds more modified variants. This massive network includes the US Navy’s extensive fleet of MH-60 Seahawks and the Air Force’s highly specialised HH-60 Pave Hawks used for combat search and rescue.