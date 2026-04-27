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How many assassination attempts on Trump this year?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 27, 2026, 01:07 IST | Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 01:07 IST

In 2026, President Trump faced two major threats: a fatal armed perimeter breach at Mar-a-Lago in February and a lobby shooting at the April White House Correspondents' Dinner. He remained unharmed in both incidents.

Two major threats this year
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Two major threats this year

In 2026, President Donald Trump's security detail has neutralised two significant armed threats. These incidents occurred at his Florida residence and a high-profile Washington event.

The Mar-a-Lago breach
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The Mar-a-Lago breach

On 22 February 2026, 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin crashed his vehicle into the secure perimeter of the Mar-a-Lago resort. He was heavily armed with a shotgun and a gas canister.

A fatal confrontation
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A fatal confrontation

Secret Service agents intercepted and fatally shot Martin during the February breach. President Trump was not in direct danger as he was stationed in Washington, DC at the time.

The Washington Hilton attack
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The Washington Hilton attack

The second major threat occurred on 25 April 2026 during the White House Correspondents' Dinner. A 31-year-old suspect named Cole Tomas Allen charged an outer security checkpoint.

Shots fired at the gala
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Shots fired at the gala

Allen engaged in an exchange of gunfire at the Hilton, shooting a Secret Service officer who was saved by a bulletproof vest. He was quickly arrested at the scene by law enforcement.

Evacuating the president
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(Photograph: AFP)

Evacuating the president

During the April attack, Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were safely evacuated from the main ballroom before the attacker could breach the doors.

A targeted agenda
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A targeted agenda

US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the April suspect likely set out to target administration members, including the president, marking a clear escalation in political threats.

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How many assassination attempts on Trump this year?
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How many assassination attempts on Trump this year?

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