The MiG-21, a Soviet-designed supersonic jet fighter, was first introduced in the late 1950s and became one of the most widely produced supersonic aircraft in history. As of 2025, several countries continue to operate variants of the MiG-21, including Angola, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, and China. These aircraft are often utilised for air policing, training, and regional defence roles. In India, the MiG-21 served for over six decades before its retirement in September 2025, marking the end of an era for the Indian Air Force.