/How long the B-52 bomber can fly with air refuelling?

B-52 can fly 8,800 miles without refueled that would be more than 12 hours continuously. Mid-air refuelling extends it’s range limited only by crew endurance. Fuel capacity 181,605 litres stored eight tanks.
The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress achieves unrefueled combat range exceeding 8,800 miles 14,080 kilometres representing continuous flight over 12 hours without mid-air refuelling allowing deployment across entire continents. Ferry range extends to 10,145 miles 16,327 kilometres under optimal conditions enabling aircraft movement between distant bases. This unrefueled capability provides strategic flexibility for operations where tanker support becomes unavailable.
Mid-air refuelling from KC-135 Stratotankers or KC-10 Extender aircraft extends B-52 operational range limited only by aircrew endurance rather than fuel capacity. The B-52 receives 7,000 pounds of fuel per minute from KC-135 tanker booms enabling rapid fuel transfer during brief refuelling rendezvous.
B-52H carries 47,975 United States gallons 181,605 litres of jet fuel distributed across eight fuel tanks throughout the airframe providing enormous internal fuel reserves. This fuel capacity represents approximately 320,000 pounds fuel weight exceeding the weight of many fighter aircraft. Fuel distribution throughout the airframe maintains centre-of-gravity balance during extended flight operations.
The longest documented B-52 mission lasted 34 hours covering round-trip distance of 25,800 kilometres demonstrating sustained flight capability during Operation Inherent Resolve against ISIS. This marathon mission required multiple mid-air refuelling events maintaining fuel supply throughout extended deployment. Aircraft returned to base with crew demonstrating both mental and physical endurance maintaining operational effectiveness.
Contemporary B-52 mission profiles approach 24-hour durations regularly with some exceeding 30 hours requiring aircraft structural integrity and crew rotation protocols. Crew comfort becomes critical concern during extended missions as existing seats force crew members to hunch forward creating back stiffness and physical fatigue. Aeromedical specialists monitor crew fitness for hour-long flights identifying physical strain and fatigue accumulation.
B-52 carries five-member crew rotating pilot positions maintaining continuous alertness throughout extended missions preventing individual crew member fatigue. A single bunk beneath the main deck provides sleeping area where one crew member rests while four others maintain flight operations.
The B-52 features a single bunk located below the main cockpit deck allowing one of five crew members to rest during extended missions. Engine noise averaging over 130 decibels presents challenge to sleep quality despite soundproofing efforts. Planned Rolls-Royce engine upgrades feature noise reduction technology improving crew rest quality during extended operations.
KC-135 Stratotankers deliver fuel via flying boom receptacle system enabling B-52 refuelling while airborne maintaining cruise altitude and operational profile. A single KC-135 delivers 25,000 pounds fuel to B-52 in approximately four minutes during refuelling operations. Approximately 45 KC-135R Stratotankers carry wingtip drogue pods enabling simultaneous refuelling of multiple aircraft types.
B-52 extended endurance enables continuous global deployment demonstrating United States strategic capabilities and nuclear deterrent presence across multiple continents simultaneously. Extended range missions demonstrate unwavering commitment to allied nations and potential adversaries providing visible show of force. Strategic bombers maintain continuous airborne presence during regional conflicts.
Planned Rolls-Royce F130 turbofan engine replacements will improve fuel efficiency reducing fuel burn rates by 20 per cent and extending endurance beyond current 33-hour maximum. New engines feature advanced combustor technology improving thermal efficiency. Quieter engines will enable improved crew rest during extended missions enhancing overall mission effectiveness.