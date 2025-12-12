/How long the B-52 bomber can fly with air refuelling?

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress achieves unrefueled combat range exceeding 8,800 miles 14,080 kilometres representing continuous flight over 12 hours without mid-air refuelling allowing deployment across entire continents. Ferry range extends to 10,145 miles 16,327 kilometres under optimal conditions enabling aircraft movement between distant bases. This unrefueled capability provides strategic flexibility for operations where tanker support becomes unavailable.​