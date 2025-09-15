LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /How long does it take a fighter jet to take off from standby?

How long does it take a fighter jet to take off from standby?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 11:22 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 11:22 IST

Jet scramble is a high-alert military procedure where fighter jets launch within minutes to intercept threats. With pilots on standby and jets armed, this ultra-fast response is key to national air defence readiness.

What is a jet scramble?
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

What is a jet scramble?

A scramble means pilots and jets are on alert, ready to get airborne at a moment’s notice. Air forces use this to defend against threats or unidentified aircraft moving close to their borders.

Standby mode explained
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Standby mode explained

Jets on Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) are kept fully fuelled and armed. Pilots often stay near or inside the aircraft and can receive orders at any time, even in the middle of the night.

Scramble time minutes matter
3 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Scramble time minutes matter

Most military air forces train pilots to get jets ready and taxi to the runway in about four to five minutes after an alert. If pilots are already strapped in, the time can be closer to two or three minutes.

Steps to take off
4 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Steps to take off

The process is carefully choreographed pilots receive the scramble order, run to the jet (or are already in), start engines, run quick system checks, taxi, and then take off as soon as possible.

Not just speed safety too
5 / 6
(Photograph: AF.Mil)

Not just speed safety too

Although speed is critical, safety cannot be ignored. Crew must check systems and get clearance from controllers for a safe and quick launch, even in urgent situations.

Why speed is important
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Why speed is important

Fast take-off times are needed to intercept incoming threats, which could be other jets or unknown planes. Quick reactions can make the difference between a peaceful outcome and a serious incident.

Trending Photo

How the Su-30MKI fighter jets can lock onto targets without even facing them
7

How the Su-30MKI fighter jets can lock onto targets without even facing them

Why radar cross-section matters in fighter jet design?
7

Why radar cross-section matters in fighter jet design?

How long does it take a fighter jet to take off from standby?
6

How long does it take a fighter jet to take off from standby?

Shortest take-off jets: Which ones can launch in seconds?
7

Shortest take-off jets: Which ones can launch in seconds?

7 insane things the F-22 fighter jets can do that no other jet can
7

7 insane things the F-22 fighter jets can do that no other jet can