/How long does it take a fighter jet to take off from standby?

Jet scramble is a high-alert military procedure where fighter jets launch within minutes to intercept threats. With pilots on standby and jets armed, this ultra-fast response is key to national air defence readiness.
A scramble means pilots and jets are on alert, ready to get airborne at a moment’s notice. Air forces use this to defend against threats or unidentified aircraft moving close to their borders.
Jets on Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) are kept fully fuelled and armed. Pilots often stay near or inside the aircraft and can receive orders at any time, even in the middle of the night.
Most military air forces train pilots to get jets ready and taxi to the runway in about four to five minutes after an alert. If pilots are already strapped in, the time can be closer to two or three minutes.
The process is carefully choreographed pilots receive the scramble order, run to the jet (or are already in), start engines, run quick system checks, taxi, and then take off as soon as possible.
Although speed is critical, safety cannot be ignored. Crew must check systems and get clearance from controllers for a safe and quick launch, even in urgent situations.
Fast take-off times are needed to intercept incoming threats, which could be other jets or unknown planes. Quick reactions can make the difference between a peaceful outcome and a serious incident.