/How long can Imran Khan be denied visitation under Pakistani law?

Under the Pakistan Prison Rules (PPR) and provincial Home Department regulations, jail authorities can restrict or temporarily suspend visits if they cite security concerns, operational issues, or administrative orders. This is legally permitted and applies to all prisoners, including high-profile detainees like Imran Khan.
Neither the Pakistan Prison Rules nor Pakistan’s Criminal Procedure Code define a maximum number of days during which visitation must be allowed. The law provides broad discretionary power to the jail superintendent, the Inspector General (Prisons), and the Home Department to determine the duration of restrictions. This means the state can legally block visits for extended periods if formally justified.
If prison authorities declare a high-security alert, visits may be stopped entirely. This is common during political unrest, sensitive trials, terrorism-related threats, or major national security events. Since Imran Khan is housed in a Category-A high-security prison block, the state can invoke alert-based suspension more easily than with ordinary inmates.
Although legal counsel access is a right, Pakistan’s jail rules still allow authorities to delay or limit lawyer visits if they claim space unavailability, movement restrictions, or security complications. This is why Imran Khan’s legal team has repeatedly reported being denied or delayed access despite court petitions.
If the state cites written security reasons, courts usually do not immediately overrule prison authorities. This is why legal challenges regarding access to Imran Khan often take time and do not always result in immediate visitation rights.
Past cases involving political detainees, terrorism suspects, or high-risk prisoners show that extended visitation denial is not unusual in Pakistan. Because the law does not mandate a minimum visitation frequency, the state can legally continue restrictions as long as it provides administrative or security justification, which explains how Imran Khan's family and lawyers have been unable to meet him for weeks.