Recent tensions in the Middle East have heightened concerns over global crude supply, prompting the Indian government to emphasise secure domestic LPG distribution. India currently has 32.68 crore active domestic LPG consumers and over 50 crore cylinders in circulation as of July 2024. The standard domestic cylinder, supplied by Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas, contains 14.2 kg of LPG, intended to meet the daily cooking needs of a typical household. With supply pressures and recent booking adjustments, 25-day minimum booking intervals in urban areas and 45 days in some rural regions, ensuring cylinders are safe, full, and properly certified has become even more critical for consumers.