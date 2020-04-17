How lions took advantage of South Africa's lockdown

The lions in South Africa's Kruger National Park have been taking advantage of the absence of human beings due to the lockdown imposed in the country to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Let's take a look:

Sleeping on road

Park ranger Richard Sowry was out on patrol on Wednesday when he snapped a pride sleeping on a road which would normally be busy with tourists.

But Kruger, like other wildlife parks, has been shut since 25 March as a part of the coronavirus lockdown.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Smart creatures

''Normally they would be in the bushes because of the traffic but they are very smart and now they are enjoying the freedom of the park without us," said Sowry.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Fast asleep

While driving near Orpen Rest Camp on Wednesday afternoon, he spotted the lions on the road ahead and pulled up just five metres away to look at the unusual phenomenon.

As he took photos with his mobile phone, the lions did not seem bothered, most of them apparently fast asleep

(Photograph:Twitter)

Night lovers

Big cats would usually only be seen by rangers on the roads by night.

(Photograph:AFP)

Used to vehicles

"Lions are used to people in vehicles," he explained. "All animals have much more of an instinctive fear of people on foot, so if I had walked up they would never have allowed me to get so close."

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics