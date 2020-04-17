How lions took advantage of South Africa's lockdown

The lions in South Africa's Kruger National Park have been taking advantage of the absence of human beings due to the lockdown imposed in the country to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Sleeping on road

Park ranger Richard Sowry was out on patrol on Wednesday when he snapped a pride sleeping on a road which would normally be busy with tourists.

But Kruger, like other wildlife parks, has been shut since 25 March as a part of the coronavirus lockdown.

(Photograph:Twitter)