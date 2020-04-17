How lions took advantage of South Africa's lockdown

The lions in South Africa's Kruger National Park have been taking advantage of the absence of human beings due to the lockdown imposed in the country to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
Let's take a look:
While driving near Orpen Rest Camp on Wednesday afternoon, he spotted the lions on the road ahead and pulled up just five metres away to look at the unusual phenomenon.
As he took photos with his mobile phone, the lions did not seem bothered, most of them apparently fast asleep
(Photograph:Twitter)