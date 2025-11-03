/How laser weapons are rewriting the future of missile defence

Laser weapons are changing missile defence systems worldwide. Laser weapons offer instant, precise defence against missiles and drones. From drones to cruise missiles, laser technology is becoming a key tool in modern warfare.
Laser weapons use highly concentrated beams of light to damage or destroy targets. Unlike traditional explosives, they strike with the speed of light and precision that limits collateral damage.
Lasers fire instantly and have an almost unlimited number of shots, as they need only electrical power. They are silent, leave no smoke, and are cost-effective compared to missile interceptors.
In March 2025, India became the fourth country to test a high-energy laser system capable of neutralising drones, missiles, and helicopters at a 5 km range. This shows India’s growing strength in directed energy weapons.
The US Army is developing high-energy laser programs to protect troops. Israel’s Iron Beam complements their famous Iron Dome, intercepting projectiles at up to 7 km. Russia uses lasers to counter satellites and drones.
Lasers can destroy incoming threats almost instantly, neutralising rockets, artillery shells, UAVs, and fast attack boats. Their accuracy helps defend critical military sites and civilian infrastructure with little collateral damage.
Laser weapons need high power sources and precise targeting. Research continues to make them portable, reliable, and more powerful, with advances extending to space-based laser systems.
Future warfare will see lasers integrated into layered defence networks, working alongside radar and missile interceptors to provide quick, cost-effective protection. Laser weapons will play a growing role in keeping troops and civilians safe.