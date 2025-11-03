LOGIN
How laser weapons are rewriting the future of missile defence

Published: Nov 03, 2025, 01:52 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 01:52 IST

Laser weapons are changing missile defence systems worldwide. Laser weapons offer instant, precise defence against missiles and drones. From drones to cruise missiles, laser technology is becoming a key tool in modern warfare.

What Are Laser Weapons?
What Are Laser Weapons?

Laser weapons use highly concentrated beams of light to damage or destroy targets. Unlike traditional explosives, they strike with the speed of light and precision that limits collateral damage.​

Laser Weapon Advantages
Laser Weapon Advantages

Lasers fire instantly and have an almost unlimited number of shots, as they need only electrical power. They are silent, leave no smoke, and are cost-effective compared to missile interceptors.​

Laser Weapon Milestone
Laser Weapon Milestone

In March 2025, India became the fourth country to test a high-energy laser system capable of neutralising drones, missiles, and helicopters at a 5 km range. This shows India’s growing strength in directed energy weapons.​

Laser Defence Systems Worldwide
Laser Defence Systems Worldwide

The US Army is developing high-energy laser programs to protect troops. Israel’s Iron Beam complements their famous Iron Dome, intercepting projectiles at up to 7 km. Russia uses lasers to counter satellites and drones.​

How Lasers Protect on Battlefields
How Lasers Protect on Battlefields

Lasers can destroy incoming threats almost instantly, neutralising rockets, artillery shells, UAVs, and fast attack boats. Their accuracy helps defend critical military sites and civilian infrastructure with little collateral damage.​

Challenges and Developments
Challenges and Developments

Laser weapons need high power sources and precise targeting. Research continues to make them portable, reliable, and more powerful, with advances extending to space-based laser systems.​

The Future of Missile Defence
The Future of Missile Defence

Future warfare will see lasers integrated into layered defence networks, working alongside radar and missile interceptors to provide quick, cost-effective protection. Laser weapons will play a growing role in keeping troops and civilians safe.

