/How Lando Norris can lose the race and still win the championship?

Lando Norris leads the F1 championship by 12 points entering the Abu Dhabi finale. A third-place finish guarantees his first world title. Multiple scenarios exist where Norris secures the championship without winning the race itself, relying on points accumulation and tie-break advantages.
Lando Norris currently leads the F1 drivers' championship with 408 points. Max Verstappen is second on 396 points, a 12-point gap. McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri is third with 392 points, just 16 points behind Norris. The final Grand Prix awards a maximum of 26 points (25 for win + 1 for fastest lap).
Points are awarded to the top 10 finishers in a Grand Prix, starting with 25 points for first place. Second place gets 18 points, and third place receives 15 points. A crucial single point for the fastest lap is also available, provided the driver finishes within the top 10.
Lando Norris will be crowned champion if he finishes on the podium (P1, P2, or P3). This result guarantees enough points to stay ahead of both rivals, regardless of their finishing positions. A P3 finish (15 points) would give him at least a 3-point lead over a winning Verstappen. This is Norris' simplest scenario.
If Max Verstappen wins the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (25 points), Norris must finish in second place (18 points) to secure the title by five points. If Norris finishes P3 (15 points), he still wins by two points. The title goes to Verstappen only if Norris finishes fourth or lower while Verstappen wins.
The extra point for fastest lap adds another layer of complexity. If Verstappen wins and gets the fastest lap (26 points total), Norris can still win the title with a second-place finish (18 points). The point difference would be two, crowning Norris champion.
If both drivers finish the season with the same number of points, F1 rules use a countback system. Both Norris and Verstappen currently have an equal number of seven race wins this season. The tie-breaker moves to second-place finishes, where Norris holds the advantage, with eight P2 finishes compared to Verstappen's five.
First three-contender finale since 2007 (Räikkönen, Alonso, Hamilton). Norris holds points and tie-break edges over Verstappen and Piastri. McLaren already won Constructors' title, freeing pure driver battle. Abu Dhabi sets up F1 classic.