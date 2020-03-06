How Israel's Derby missile can change the game for India's fighter Tejas

The reason why India's defense establishment is tilting towards the Derby missile is because it can be integrated into different types of fighter aircraft and can also be used as a surface-to-air missile for the Spyder air defense system.

Derby Missile

Last year India's Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) successfully launched the Tejas studded with the Derby missile from Israel and the Close Combat Missiles (CCM) from Israel.

The Derby missile purchased by the Indian Navy was for India's retired fleet of Sea Harriers which was purchased by Britain in 1983.

