/How Israel’s Iron Dome really works: The science behind 90% success rate

Israel’s Iron Dome has become one of the world’s most recognisable air-defence systems, credited with saving thousands of lives since it became operational in 2011. Developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), with US support, the system is designed to stop short-range rockets, artillery and mortars, as well as drones and cruise missiles. According to Rafael, Iron Dome has achieved more than 5,000 interceptions, operates with over 90 per cent success, and provides 360-degree hemispheric coverage.