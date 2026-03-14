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How Israel is fighting a war deep inside Iran without ground troops

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Mar 14, 2026, 13:17 IST | Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 13:17 IST

Israel is conducting long-range strikes deep inside Iran without deploying ground troops. Using advanced fighter jets, aerial refuelling, stand-off missiles and intelligence networks, the Israeli military can hit strategic targets across Iran while avoiding direct troop deployment.

A war fought over 1,500 km away
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(Photograph: AFP)

A war fought over 1,500 km away

Israel is conducting strikes deep inside Iran despite the huge distance between the two countries. The distance from Tel Aviv to Tehran is roughly 1,600 km, meaning Israeli jets must fly across multiple countries and hostile airspace to reach targets.

Fighter jets built for deep strikes
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(Photograph: AFP)

Fighter jets built for deep strikes

The Israeli Air Force utilises long-range aircraft, including the modified F-35I Adir, F-15I Ra'am, and F-16I Sufa. These jets can carry precision missiles and bombs designed to hit targets hundreds of kilometres away without needing ground forces.

Fueling fighter jets in the skyAF
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(Photograph: AFP)

Fueling fighter jets in the skyAF

To reach Iran and return safely, Israeli jets refuel mid-air using tanker aircraft. During long missions, refuelling planes meet fighters over the Middle East to extend their range, allowing them to fly thousands of kilometres and strike deep targets.

Striking targets from a distance
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(Photograph: AFP)

Striking targets from a distance

Instead of entering heavily defended zones, Israeli aircraft launch stand-off missiles that can hit targets from far away. Weapons like long-range cruise missiles and guided bombs allow pilots to attack Iranian facilities while staying outside many air-defence systems.

Clearing the skies before deeper attacks
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(Photograph: AFP)

Clearing the skies before deeper attacks

One of the first steps in the campaign was striking radar sites and missile batteries. Israeli attacks destroyed many Iranian air-defence systems, making it easier for aircraft to operate over large parts of Iran with less risk.

Targeting through information networks
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(Photograph: AFP)

Targeting through information networks

Precise airstrikes depend heavily on intelligence. Satellite imagery, surveillance drones, cyber monitoring, and human sources help identify missile bases, command centres, and fuel depots, allowing Israeli aircraft to strike key locations without sending soldiers on the ground.

Air power replacing ground invasions
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(Photograph: AFP)

Air power replacing ground invasions

Israel has reportedly struck thousands of targets inside Iran during the conflict while avoiding a ground invasion. Using long-range aircraft, aerial refuelling, intelligence networks and precision weapons, Israel has struck hundreds of targets deep inside Iran.

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