/How Israel is fighting a war deep inside Iran without ground troops

Israel is conducting long-range strikes deep inside Iran without deploying ground troops. Using advanced fighter jets, aerial refuelling, stand-off missiles and intelligence networks, the Israeli military can hit strategic targets across Iran while avoiding direct troop deployment.
Israel is conducting strikes deep inside Iran despite the huge distance between the two countries. The distance from Tel Aviv to Tehran is roughly 1,600 km, meaning Israeli jets must fly across multiple countries and hostile airspace to reach targets.
The Israeli Air Force utilises long-range aircraft, including the modified F-35I Adir, F-15I Ra'am, and F-16I Sufa. These jets can carry precision missiles and bombs designed to hit targets hundreds of kilometres away without needing ground forces.
To reach Iran and return safely, Israeli jets refuel mid-air using tanker aircraft. During long missions, refuelling planes meet fighters over the Middle East to extend their range, allowing them to fly thousands of kilometres and strike deep targets.
Instead of entering heavily defended zones, Israeli aircraft launch stand-off missiles that can hit targets from far away. Weapons like long-range cruise missiles and guided bombs allow pilots to attack Iranian facilities while staying outside many air-defence systems.
One of the first steps in the campaign was striking radar sites and missile batteries. Israeli attacks destroyed many Iranian air-defence systems, making it easier for aircraft to operate over large parts of Iran with less risk.
Precise airstrikes depend heavily on intelligence. Satellite imagery, surveillance drones, cyber monitoring, and human sources help identify missile bases, command centres, and fuel depots, allowing Israeli aircraft to strike key locations without sending soldiers on the ground.
Israel has reportedly struck thousands of targets inside Iran during the conflict while avoiding a ground invasion. Using long-range aircraft, aerial refuelling, intelligence networks and precision weapons, Israel has struck hundreds of targets deep inside Iran.