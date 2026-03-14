/How is the US using AI-integrated weapons to blind Iranian radars?

The US military uses Cognitive Electronic Warfare to blind Iranian radars. Mounted on EA-18G Growlers, the AI-powered Next Generation Jammer analyses hostile signals in milliseconds and instantly transmits tailored noise to protect strike aircraft.
Traditional electronic warfare relied on pre-programmed libraries to identify enemy signals. To counter modern, frequency-hopping Iranian radars, the US has shifted to Cognitive Electronic Warfare, using Artificial Intelligence to adapt in real time.
The primary weapon for this new strategy is the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB). Recently achieving operational capability, these advanced pods are mounted on US Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft deployed in the Middle East.
Instead of waiting for intelligence analysts, AI algorithms aboard the aircraft process incoming electromagnetic data directly. The system uses machine learning to identify the unique 'fingerprints' of unknown Iranian radar signals in just milliseconds.
Once the AI characterises a hostile signal, it does not need human permission to act. The system autonomously generates and transmits a custom-tailored electronic response designed to completely blind or deceive the specific radar unit.
The NGJ-MB relies on Active Electronically Scanned Arrays (AESA) powered by Gallium Nitride transmitters. This hardware allows the AI to shoot highly precise, high-powered beams of electronic noise at multiple Iranian radar dishes simultaneously.
By overwhelming enemy sensors, these AI-integrated jammers create invisible 'electronic bubbles' in hostile airspace. This protective shield prevents Iranian surface-to-air missiles from locking onto US strike jets and bombers during missions.
The AI technology ensures the jammers become smarter with every mission flown. Data from every encounter with Iran's air defence network is recorded, allowing the neural networks to continuously refine and improve their jamming strategies.