Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen by about 95 per cent since the outbreak of the Iran war, severely constraining global energy flows. Shipbroker Clarksons said that “three weeks into the Hormuz shutdown, crude tanker markets remain distorted”, noting that traffic is “down about 95% from pre-war levels, with Iranian-linked ships still moving”. The disruption has also had a significant human impact, with around 20,000 seafarers stranded on nearly 2,000 vessels west of the strait, according to International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez.