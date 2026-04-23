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How is landing a fighter jet on USS Abraham Lincoln different from USS Tripoli?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 23, 2026, 17:11 IST | Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 17:11 IST

Landing on the USS Abraham Lincoln requires violently decelerating from 150 mph using steel cables. Conversely, the USS Tripoli relies on advanced STOVL technology, meaning F-35B stealth pilots must hover and execute a vertical descent onto the deck.

Two Distinct Flight Decks
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Two Distinct Flight Decks

The USS Abraham Lincoln is a traditional Nimitz-class supercarrier built to recover high-speed, conventional fighter jets. In contrast, the USS Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship that completely lacks the arresting wires and catapults found on larger carriers.

The Tailhook Arrest
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(Photograph: AI generated)

The Tailhook Arrest

Landing on the USS Abraham Lincoln requires an incoming aircraft to snag one of four high-tensile steel cables using a thick metal tailhook. This aggressively engages massive Mk 7 hydraulic engines below the deck, creating a violent but controlled deceleration.

150 MPH to Zero
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(Photograph: AI generated)

150 MPH to Zero

The physics of an arrested landing on the Lincoln are incredibly extreme. The hydraulic cables forcefully decelerate a 50,000-pound F/A-18 Super Hornet or F-35C from 150 miles per hour to a dead stop in just two seconds.

The Vertical Descent
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(Photograph: AI generated)

The Vertical Descent

The USS Tripoli recovers aircraft exclusively through Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) capabilities. Pilots flying the specialised F-35B Lightning II engage a lift fan and pivot their exhaust nozzle 90 degrees downward to hover before gently descending onto the flight deck.

The Full-Throttle Difference
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(Photograph: AI generated)

The Full-Throttle Difference

Because snagging a cable is never guaranteed, aviators landing on the Lincoln must apply maximum military thrust upon touchdown to ensure they can take off again if they miss. On the Tripoli, F-35B pilots carefully manage downward thrust vectors, entirely eliminating this dangerous 'bolter' protocol.

Thermion Deck Coating
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Thermion Deck Coating

Vertical landings generate sustained, highly concentrated jet exhaust that can severely warp or melt standard steel. To survive the intense heat of F-35B operations, the Tripoli's flight deck is heavily treated with a specialised Thermion coating to prevent catastrophic structural failure.

Strategic Purpose
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(Photograph: Flickr)

Strategic Purpose

The Lincoln operates as a massive, deep-strike floating city capable of launching an entire fixed-wing air wing. Meanwhile, the Tripoli acts as a nimble 'Lightning Carrier', efficiently deploying swarms of F-35B stealth fighters to directly support rapid Marine Corps amphibious assaults.

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