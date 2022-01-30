How is China preparing for the Lunar New Year

Travel bookings rebound

With the Year of the Tiger dawning on Tuesday, news reports indicate travel bookings have rebounded this year, and Shanghai's train station has pulsated with thousands of departing travellers each day this week.

This poses a dilemma for a government that is always wary of potential social unrest in its massive population and has been forced to strike a balance between safety and the pull of home.

At a regular coronavirus briefing by the National Health Commission on Saturday, officials criticised overzealous enforcement of pandemic measures at the local level.

"Some places still do not allow people from low-risk areas to return to their hometowns, forcing them to pay for centralised quarantine," said Mi Feng, the commission spokesman.

"It is triggering a strong reaction from the public."

The commission told local authorities not to "arbitrarily prohibit people" from returning home, "so that the masses can spend a healthy, happy and peaceful Spring Festival".

(Photograph:AFP)