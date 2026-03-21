/How Iranian attacks on UAE infrastructure could impact the US economy

As the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran escalates, the UAE has faced a massive barrage of drones and missiles. Iran's strategy goes beyond military targets, aiming to destabilise a key global investment hub that recently pledged $1.4 trillion to the US economy.
The UAE has been targeted by 1,714 drones, 334 ballistic missiles, and 13 cruise missiles, hitting major commercial zones and refineries.
In 2025, the US secured $5.2 trillion in foreign investment commitments, with the UAE alone pledging $1.4 trillion, or 27 per cent of the total.
Altogether, Arab nations accounted for 62 per cent of new inward foreign investments announced for the US, highlighting the region's immense economic importance.
Foreign direct investment in the UAE more than doubled from $10.4 billion in 2018 to $45.6 billion in 2024, establishing it as a highly lucrative financial hub.
The UAE attracted 56 per cent of all foreign investment flowing into the 16 countries of West Asia in 2024, cementing its absolute regional economic dominance.
Dubai led the world in 2024 by attracting 1,117 new greenfield projects, far surpassing major global hubs like London, Singapore, and New York City.
By attacking the UAE, Iran aims to shake global confidence in the Gulf's stability and hurt a major US economic partner far from the traditional battlefield.