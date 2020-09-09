How India's Tibetan Special Frontier Forces beat back China's PLA at Black Top

India's Special Frontier forces recruits mostly Tibetan refugees, hundreds of thousands of whom have made India their home since the Dalai Lama fled Tibet over Chinese oppression in 1959.

SFF pays tribute to Nyima Tenzin

The death of Tibetan soldier Nyima Tenzin belonging to India's Special frontier force who was cremated last week with full state honours with his body wrapped in Indian and Tibetan flags reverberated throughout the country, and also across the LAC.

Nyima Tenzin belonged to the Tibetan refugee community. The havoc created by the Special frontier force led China's foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying to say: "I am also wondering what is the connection between so-called "Tibetans in exile" and the Indian border troops. I hope you can do some in-depth investigation. It will be great if you can share with us any further information and progress in this regard."

It can safely be said that Chinese troops were taken by surprise with the ferocity with which India's Special frontier force struck the PLA. According to official sources, Tenzin lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India and China in close confrontation with each other along the LAC. The SFF has now become India's premier fighting force in the upper Himalayas.

