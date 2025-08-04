/How India’s MiG‑21 flew for 60 years and the shocking upgrades that kept it fighting

The MiG‑21 earned a storied place in Indian aviation history. It scored its first combat kill in 1965, downing a Pakistani F‑104 Starfighter. In the 1971 war, MiG‑21s secured multiple aerial victories and supported ground strikes, proving decisive for the IAF. Decades later, in 2019, a MiG‑21 Bison famously shot down a Pakistani F‑16 during a dogfight, showcasing its modernised edge. Yet its record is clouded by frequent accidents. Ageing airframes, limited pilot visibility, and high landing speeds contributed to over 400 crashes since the 1970s, tragically costing many lives and earning it the nickname 'flying coffin' in the Indian media.