How India's Astra missile on IAF's Su-30 can change air dynamics in Indian Ocean Region

Updated: Jun 04, 2022, 07:02 PM(IST)

Astra is a Beyond Visual Range (BVR) class of air-to-air missile (AAM) system designed to be mounted on fighter aircraft.

India's ASTRA: Beyond Visual Range (BVR) class of air-to-air missile

India is developing the Astra Mk-I missile. The missile is set to be integrated into the Su-30 MK-I fighter aircraft.

It will also be integrated into the MiG-29K fighter aircraft. The missile with a range of over 100 km is equipped with the latest navigation and midcourse guidance system including the RF seeker based terminal guidance which can hit the target with accuracy.

(Photo Courtesy: DRDO)

