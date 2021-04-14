How Indian cities, states fighting coronavirus as concerns mount
There have been no signs of any reduction in the massive increase of coronavirus cases in India as the country records 184,372 infections on Wednesday. With 1,027 new fatalities, India's death toll stands at 172,085.
Once again Maharashtra is seeing most of the new Covid-19 cases across the country, something which has forced state government to restrict the movement of people from April 14 to May 1.
(Photograph:PTI)
Concerns of migrant workers
Since several cities are shutting down businesses to contain the spread of the deadly virus, several migrant workers across the country have once again started to travel back to their native regions.
In this photograph, passengers are seen at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai to board outstation trains.
(Photograph:PTI)
'Corona curfew' in Madhya Pradesh
Several cases are coming from central India as well and therefore the state government has announced a ''Corona Curfew" in which only some activities along with the essential ones are allowed in the state.
The state is also following a weekend lockdown.
(Photograph:PTI)
Capital concerns
The Covid-19 situation in Delhi is also alarming and news agency PTI reported that ICU beds and ventilators in 69 out of 94 hospitals in Delhi are occupied.
(Photograph:PTI)
Crematorium rush in Ahmedabad
Many crematoriums in Gujarat are overwhelmed, forcing relatives to wait for hours in order to perform the last rites.