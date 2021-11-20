How India is converting the Kiran MK-II into an unmanned combat aircraft

India's drone strategy with eye on China

In February last year, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and New Space Research & Technologies had signed an agreement "to explore cooperation for joint development and manufacturing of various products and systems in the area of unmanned systems, swarm technology and space systems."

India has been a late starter in using drones as an attack strategy in modern warfare, in fact, the Rustom series is not a new phenomenon. It was initiated in the 80s by the DRDO by late Rustom Damania as part of operational requirements for the three services – Army, Navy and Air Force.

India's Rustom-1 drones were first tested in 2009, although it failed in its first attempt, crashing to the ground.

In successive flights thereafter, Rustom-1 flew uninterrupted and is now part of Army’s arsenal but in 2020 with Chinese troops lurking along the Line of Actual Control(LAC), India's defence establishment has felt the need to not only just upgrade its drone technology but "upgrade" its attack capability as well looking out for US technology in the form of MQ-9 Reaper drones.

(Photograph:AFP)