How hurricane categories forecast the scale of destruction

Hurricane Ian approached Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a powerful storm just one rating shy of the highest category designation given to storms in the United States.

Storm strength is defined by the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which assesses hurricane systems on a rating between 1 and 5, according to the National Hurricane Center. The scale, created by and named for wind engineer Herb Safari and meteorologist Bob Simpson, is used to forecast wind intensity and potential damage.

A hurricane's maximum categorizes storm strength sustained wind speed and can change throughout the course of a weather event. It does not consider other factors such as storm surges, rain flooding and tornadoes.

The NHC said that Ian is a Category 4 with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour (250 km per hour). Hurricanes rated a 3 or higher are considered major storms.

Here is a look at the hurricane scale:

(Text: Reuters)