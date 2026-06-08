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How heavy is a standard fighter jet missile?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jun 08, 2026, 16:06 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 16:06 IST

Fighter jet missiles range from 85 kg short-range weapons to 1,300 kg heavy cruise missiles. The weight depends on flight range, radar systems, and warhead size.

Hits 85 kg mark
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(Photograph: X/@aviationdiary_)

Hits 85 kg mark

The AIM-9 Sidewinder is a standard short-range air-to-air missile used globally. It weighs approximately 85 kilogrammes, allowing fighter jets to maintain high agility and speed during close aerial combat.

Weighs up to 152 kg
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Weighs up to 152 kg

Medium-range weapons like the AIM-120 AMRAAM are heavier due to larger radar systems and fuel loads. These missiles weigh around 152 kilogrammes and are built to hit targets beyond visual range.

Reaches 190 kg payload
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Reaches 190 kg payload

The European Meteor missile is designed for extreme long-range engagements. Weighing 190 kilogrammes, it carries a ramjet engine that sustains high speeds to chase down distant enemy aircraft.

Averages 300 kg weight
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Averages 300 kg weight

Tactical air-to-surface missiles like the AGM-65 Maverick are built to destroy ground targets. They weigh up to 300 kilogrammes, largely because they carry heavy armour-piercing warheads.

Exceeds 1,300 kg total
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Exceeds 1,300 kg total

Air-launched cruise missiles like the Storm Shadow add immense weight to a fighter jet. At 1,300 kilogrammes, these weapons are carried by heavy fighters to strike high-value targets deep inside enemy territory.

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How heavy is a standard fighter jet missile?
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