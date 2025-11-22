/How HAL Tejas’ 'Fly-by-Wire' system keeps the fighter jet stable in extreme manoeuvres

For Tejas, as India’s indigenous 4.5-generation light combat aircraft, the FBW system is a key enabler of the aircraft’s agility, multirole capability and operational viability. In the context of air-shows (like the one where the crash occurred) or high-performance missions, this system gives Tejas the manoeuvrability required. However, it also places demands on display-procedure discipline, pilot training, aircraft state and environmental conditions because the system must operate within its envelope. When all these align, Tejas’ FBW is a force multiplier; if they don’t, even the best system cannot override physics.