/How HAL Tejas fighter jet maintains control during sudden altitude changes

The Tejas Mk2 has an integrated autopilot that manages four different things at once. It manages position, which is where the aircraft is flying. It manages altitude, which is how high. It manages time, which helps with route planning. It manages speed, which is how fast the aircraft flies. The autopilot allows the pilot to focus on tactical decisions. Instead of manually flying the aircraft, the pilot tells the autopilot the destination and altitude. The autopilot handles the flying details. This is revolutionary because it keeps the pilot thinking about combat, not hand-flying the jet.