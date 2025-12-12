/How HAL’s LCH Prachand glass cockpit works: Flight controls, targeting displays and survivability systems

India's Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) was proposed to meet IAF’s requirement of a dedicated light helicopter for combat operations. Later named ‘Prachanda’ at its induction on October 3, 2022, the helicopter was designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), marking a significant milestone in India’s defence aerospace capability. According to the Press Information Bureau, the LCH is the first indigenous multi-role combat helicopter for the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, and the cockpit systems of the helicopter plays a central role in delivering modern battlefield performance.