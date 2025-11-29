/How grey paint helps India’s BrahMos cruise missile stay hidden under sea

Published: Nov 29, 2025, 19:03 IST | Updated: Nov 29, 2025, 19:03 IST
Grey paint on BrahMos missile mimics ocean colours, reduces radar reflection, and withstands marine conditions. Combined with sea-skimming at 3-10 metres and Mach 2.8 speed, it enhances stealth for successful naval strikes.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Grey Paint Matches Sea Colours to Avoid Detection
BrahMos missile is coated in a special grey paint shade that closely resembles the colour of the sea surface. This visual camouflage reduces the missile’s visibility to enemy lookouts and infrared sensors, aiding in stealth during low-altitude sea-skimming flight.
(Photograph: X)
Paint Reduces Radar Reflection for Stealth
The grey paint contains materials that help absorb or scatter radar waves. This reduces radar reflection and lowers the missile’s radar cross-section, making it harder for radar systems to detect and track BrahMos.
(Photograph: X)
Sea-Skimming at 3-10 Metres Enhances Paint Effectiveness
Flying between 3 to 10 metres above the sea surface, BrahMos takes advantage of the grey paint’s camouflage effect by blending with ocean waves and lighting conditions, further masking its presence from enemy sensors.
The grey paint is specially formulated to resist salt water corrosion, high humidity, and temperature variations. This ensures the missile’s stealth coating remains effective throughout its operational life and during harsh naval missions.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Combined Effect with Supersonic Speed Reduces Reaction Time
The stealth properties offered by grey paint, combined with BrahMos’ supersonic speed of Mach 2.8, give minimal reaction time to enemy defence systems, increasing the likelihood of successful strikes.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Paint Complements Advanced Low-RCS Missile Design
While grey paint aids visual and radar stealth, it works alongside BrahMos’ aerodynamic shaping and composite materials, which also minimize radar signature and enhance overall missile invisibility.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Operational Success Validates Paint Camouflage Role
During combat exercises like Operation Sindoor, BrahMos’ stealth features including grey paint have proven effective in surviving enemy radar and air defence systems, underpinning its success in naval strike operations.