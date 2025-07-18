/How Formula-E helped this Indian brand to build its first sports EV car?

The Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV brings racing-inspired innovation to Indian roads. With an offering up to around 683 km range, 282 bhp, 175 kW fast charging, and a top-tier 5‑star Bharat NCAP safety rating.
Formula E racing is not just about speed. With teams like Mahindra Electric, this sport has helped to develop battery and motor technology under which will be used for tough conditions.
The Mahindra BE 6 is India’s fastest electric sports SUV. This car blends sharp design with real-world EV power. It is powered by a rear-wheel-drive setup and a choice of two battery packs 59 kWh or a bigger 79 kWh, offering different range and performance options to the user.
The BE 6 79 kWh version has 282 bhp power and can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds. It offers a top range of up to 683 km per charge. Fast-charging tech charges the battery from 20 to 80 per cent in only 20 minutes using DC quick chargers.
Racing made Mahindra focus on software and efficiency. The BE 6 has one-pedal drive mode, four levels of regenerative braking, and smart systems that manage energy use features, which is tested in Formula E for peak performance. It also offers auto park assist, dual displays, and over-the-air updates to keep tech fresh.
With up to 7 airbags, a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, and 360-degree cameras, the BE 6 car brings world-class safety to Indian families. Racing’s demand for reliability and safety is seen here, making the BE 6 a strong choice for everyday driving as well as sporty adventures.
Mahindra’s engineers focus on sustainability and have shaped the BE 6. The electric system and smart thermal management keep the car efficient in India’s summer heat. Features like low rolling resistance tyres, LED lighting, and recycled materials bring green racing values to local roads.
The BE 6 is more than a car; it is proof that Indian brands can bring world-class racing tech to the world. Which all offered by BE6 now offers a smart, swift, and safe sports EV.