/How fighter jets lock targets within 2-3 seconds

The fire-control radar (FCR) is the key system that locks targets. Once in tracking mode, the FCR emits a narrow radio beam directly at the selected aircraft. The radar continuously measures the target's position, speed, and direction. Within seconds, the system has enough data to establish a solid lock. The pilot receives audio confirmation through a distinctive trill sound in their headset when the lock is achieved. Modern FCRs, like those in the Rafale and F-16, can lock targets in 2 to 3 seconds.