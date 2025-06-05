/How fighter jets counter threats coming at Mach 1+

The first line of defence is detecting the threat itself. Radar Warning Receivers (RWRs) scan the electromagnetic environment and detect enemy radars before missiles are even launched. When a hostile radar locks onto a fighter jet, the RWR alerts the pilot through audio and visual signals. Modern RWRs can simultaneously track multiple radar threats and display them on the cockpit display. This early warning gives pilots precious seconds to launch countermeasures or manoeuvre away from danger. The faster a pilot knows about a threat, the better their survival chances become.