/How fighter jets accelerate from 0 to 200 km/h in seconds

Thrust-to-weight ratio determines how quickly an aircraft can accelerate. The F-16 Fighting Falcon has a thrust-to-weight ratio of approximately 1.1 to 1.2, meaning the engine can generate thrust equal to or exceeding the aircraft's full weight. The F-22 Raptor, with two powerful Pratt & Whitney F119 engines generating 26,000 pounds of thrust (35,000 with afterburner), achieves an exceptional thrust-to-weight ratio of approximately 1.09 at combat weight. This high ratio enables rapid acceleration from stationary to operational speeds within seconds. By comparison, commercial aircraft have thrust-to-weight ratios around 0.25 to 0.3, explaining why fighters accelerate far faster than passenger planes.