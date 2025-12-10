/How fighter jet hourly flying costs reach $20,000-$40,000 per hour

A modern fighter jet costs between $20,000 and $42,000 per flight hour, making it more expensive than hiring a private jet for commercial flights. The F-35 costs $42,000 hourly, whilst the Rafale costs $16,500 to $20,000. The F-16 costs approximately $27,000 per hour. For comparison, flying a commercial airliner costs between $8,000 and $12,000 per hour. These astronomical costs mean that flying a fighter jet for just one hour consumes what ordinary families earn in months. The Eurofighter Typhoon is the most expensive, reaching $60,000 per hour. These costs have prompted military officials to question whether expensive fifth-generation fighters justify their operating expenses.