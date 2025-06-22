/How far can a US B-2 Bomber fly on one tank of fuel?

The aircraft carries around 167,000 pounds of fuel in its internal tanks, spread across the wing area. Its flying-wing design maximises space for fuel and weapons.
The Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit has an unrefueled range of approximately 6,900 miles (11,100 km) on internal fuel alone. That means it can fly from Missouri (Whiteman AFB) to Europe or parts of Asia in a single mission.
Yes! In reality, most B-2 missions include mid-air refuelling to extend its range. With aerial tankers, the bomber can stay aloft for over 40 hours and theoretically cover global distances.
The bomber was designed for deep-penetration strike missions, meaning it can fly from the continental US and hit targets anywhere in the world, including nuclear facilities, enemy airbases, or command bunkers, without needing to forward-deploy to bases near hostile regions.
Yes, with mid-air refuelling, a B-2 can easily strike Iranian nuclear sites (or any Middle Eastern target) and return home in one mission. It’s a key reason why the U.S. deploys B-2s for nuclear strike readiness.
The main limiting factor isn’t fuel, it’s the crew endurance. Pilots must stay awake and operational for 30-40 hours, so crew fatigue is often the reason missions are limited, rather than fuel.
In theory, yes, with enough refuelling, the B-2 could circle the planet. However, such missions are rarely necessary, as it is more efficient to strike and return after one or two refuels.