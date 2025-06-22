LOGIN
How far can a US B-2 Bomber fly on one tank of fuel?

What is the range of a B-2 Bomber?
What is the range of a B-2 Bomber?

The Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit has an unrefueled range of approximately 6,900 miles (11,100 km) on internal fuel alone. That means it can fly from Missouri (Whiteman AFB) to Europe or parts of Asia in a single mission.

Does the B-2 refuel mid-air?
Does the B-2 refuel mid-air?

Yes! In reality, most B-2 missions include mid-air refuelling to extend its range. With aerial tankers, the bomber can stay aloft for over 40 hours and theoretically cover global distances.

How many fuel tanks does the B-2 have?
How many fuel tanks does the B-2 have?

The aircraft carries around 167,000 pounds of fuel in its internal tanks, spread across the wing area. Its flying-wing design maximises space for fuel and weapons.

Why does range matter for the B-2?
Why does range matter for the B-2?

The bomber was designed for deep-penetration strike missions, meaning it can fly from the continental US and hit targets anywhere in the world, including nuclear facilities, enemy airbases, or command bunkers, without needing to forward-deploy to bases near hostile regions.

Can the B-2 reach Iran from the US?
Can the B-2 reach Iran from the US?

Yes, with mid-air refuelling, a B-2 can easily strike Iranian nuclear sites (or any Middle Eastern target) and return home in one mission. It’s a key reason why the U.S. deploys B-2s for nuclear strike readiness.

What limits a B-2’s range?
What limits a B-2’s range?

The main limiting factor isn’t fuel, it’s the crew endurance. Pilots must stay awake and operational for 30-40 hours, so crew fatigue is often the reason missions are limited, rather than fuel.

Could B-2s fly nonstop around the globe?
Could B-2s fly nonstop around the globe?

In theory, yes, with enough refuelling, the B-2 could circle the planet. However, such missions are rarely necessary, as it is more efficient to strike and return after one or two refuels.

