/How Earth’s ‘wind’ is secretly rusting the Moon: Scientists reveal the truth

The Moon, long thought to be geologically inert and dry, has surprised scientists once again. In recent years, researchers have detected haematite, a form of iron oxide commonly known as rust, on its surface, particularly near the poles. Recent reporting in Nature reveals that the Moon is undergoing a form of rusting, with the mineral haematite (a variant of iron oxide) observed on its surface, especially in polar regions. This discovery challenges existing assumptions, because both abundant oxygen and liquid water, normally required for rust formation, are largely absent on the Moon.

