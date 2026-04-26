/How early-universe gravitational waves may have formed dark matter: New study reveals surprising link

Gravitational waves are distortions in spacetime generated by some of the universe’s most powerful events, such as collisions involving black holes or neutron stars. However, not all of these waves originate from such violent phenomena. A separate category, called stochastic gravitational waves, is produced by a variety of processes that do not involve massive celestial objects. These waves are significantly weaker and contribute to a persistent background signal permeating the universe. Many are believed to be extremely ancient, dating back to the period shortly after the Big Bang, and may have formed during key stages of cosmic evolution, such as phase transitions as the universe cooled or through primordial magnetic fields.