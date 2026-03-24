/How does Israel hunt down Iranian missiles? Inside its layered air defence: Arrow, Iron Dome, Beam & David’s Sling in action

Israel has long been regarded as possessing the world’s most formidable aerial defence architecture. However, on Tuesday, this reputation faced a severe trial as waves of Iranian missiles targeted its territory, including a confirmed strike in the heart of Tel Aviv. This escalation unfolds against a backdrop of volatile diplomacy: US President Donald Trump has claimed "very good and productive conversations" toward a "total resolution of hostilities," yet Iranian officials have swiftly dismissed such rhetoric as "fake news." As the kinetic conflict and high-stakes negotiations occur in parallel, the efficacy of Israel’s interception systems has become the pivot upon which both military survival and political leverage now turn.