/How does India’s ‘unstable’ Tejas Mk rival F-22 and F-35 in air combat manoeuvres?

At first glance, calling a fighter jet ‘inherently unstable’ seems like a glaring design flaw. Yet for India’s HAL Tejas Mk series, this deliberate instability is precisely what makes it so agile. Engineered with what experts term ‘relaxed static stability’, the Tejas has its centre of gravity positioned behind its aerodynamic centre, making it naturally eager to pitch or change course. Far from being unsafe, this design grants exceptional manoeuvrability, a trait harnessed by its sophisticated digital fly-by-wire system, which keeps the aircraft responsive and controllable. Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the lightweight, multirole Tejas shares this philosophy with some of the world’s most advanced fighters, including the F-22, F-35 and Rafale. By turning aerodynamic instability into an advantage, the Tejas stands as a significant achievement for India’s aerospace ambitions and demonstrates how a small fighter can deliver cutting-edge agility in modern air combat.

