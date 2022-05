How does Google make money?

Updated: May 17, 2022, 02:24 PM(IST)

Here are Google's six revenue streams:

Alphabet Inc is a conglomerate of companies, the largest of which is Google. Web surfing and searching, cloud computing, streaming entertainment, mobile operating systems and applications, and more are among the company's software and Internet-related services and solutions. Advertising accounts for a significant amount of Alphabet's revenue, which is generated through its numerous platforms and services.

Ads by Google

Google Ads provide 80 per cent of the company's current revenue. This will generate more than $147 billion in income by 2020.

Advertisements can be found on Google searches or YouTube videos.

A single click on an advertisement can earn you anywhere from a few cents to over $50.

Google distributes relevant information directly to people and receives billions of clicks as a result of connecting ads to queries, meaning the ads are relevant to the search parameters.



