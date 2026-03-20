/How does F-35 fighter jet’s shape & angled surfaces help deflect and scatter radar waves to avoid detection?

Iran has claimed that a United States F-35 stealth fighter was struck by its air-defence systems, forcing it to make an emergency landing at an American base in the Middle East, according to US media reports. Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, also said that it was ‘the first time in the world’ the jet had been hit. US officials have not confirmed the claim. “The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” said Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesman for US Central Command adding that the incident is under investigation.